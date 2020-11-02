Rajasthan to make wearing of masks compulsory via law

Covid-19: Rajasthan to make wearing of masks compulsory via law

Rajasthan recorded 10 more fatalities due to coronavirus on Sunday, taking the death toll in the state to 1,917

PTI
PTI, Jaipur,
  • Nov 02 2020, 14:22 ist
  • updated: Nov 02 2020, 14:22 ist
A social worker puts a face mask on a boy in the wake of coronavirus pandemic during an awareness drive, in Bikaner. Credit: PTI Photo

Rajasthan will be the first state in the country to enact a law making it compulsory to wear masks to prevent the spread of Covid-19, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said on Monday.

The law will be enacted on Monday, he said in a tweet, describing mask as a "vaccine" to protect against coronavirus.

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

An amendment bill was introduced in the Assembly on Saturday to make it mandatory to wear masks while using public and private transport as well as for attending political and social programmes.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

"Rajasthan will be the first state in the country to enact a law to make it compulsory to wear masks for protection against corona, because mask is the vaccine to protect against corona and it will protect," the Chief Minister said.

Along with the public movement against coronavirus in the state, the government will enact a law, he added.

State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths

Rajasthan recorded 10 more fatalities due to coronavirus on Sunday, taking the death toll in the state to 1,917, while 1,754 new cases pushed the infection count to 1,98,747.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Rajasthan
COVID-19
Coronavirus
masks
Ashok Gehlot

What's Brewing

Ancient Yemeni city risks collapse due to rain, floods

Ancient Yemeni city risks collapse due to rain, floods

Mount Everest empties as Covid-19 strikes Nepal tourism

Mount Everest empties as Covid-19 strikes Nepal tourism

Eat ‘no’ for breakfast: Kamala Harris's advice to women

Eat ‘no’ for breakfast: Kamala Harris's advice to women

Tale of 'Forest man of India' now in US school textbook

Tale of 'Forest man of India' now in US school textbook

IPL 2020 | DC vs RCB: SWOT Analysis

IPL 2020 | DC vs RCB: SWOT Analysis

Dismissive of Covid-19, Trump dreaded catching it

Dismissive of Covid-19, Trump dreaded catching it

 