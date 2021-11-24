Covid third wave may hit Maharashtra in December, will be mild: Rajesh Tope

The third wave of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic is likely to hit Maharashtra in December but would be mild, Public Health and Family Welfare Minister Rajesh Tope said.

Total active cases in Maharashtra have come down to below 10,000 – giving much-needed relief to the worst-affected state.

However, Tope urged the Centre to widen the vaccination coverage by including children aged between 12-18 years.

“The third wave of Covid-19 is expected to hit next month due to which Maharashtra has recommended vaccination for children aged 12-18”, he said.

Tope pointed out that the impact of the third wave would not be much as the state’s vaccination rate is high.

“Over 80 per cent people have been vaccinated in Maharashtra. Vaccination has played a major role in containing the spread of Covid-19. Infection is less, and the mortality is near zero,” he said.

“Lot of immunity antibodies are developed in students and youngsters. Though the third wave is expected in December, vaccination that has been done will ensure that infection will be very mild and requirement of ICU and oxygen will be low,” he said.

Tope's statement assumes importance in the wake of his meeting last week with Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya in New Delhi, during which he suggested that the Centre consider a proposal to administer booster doses of vaccines to healthcare workers.

In a related development, the Covid-19 task force for children has approved the reopening of the school for students of classes I-IV amid strict Covid-19 protocols.

Meanwhile, at the Cabinet meeting expected on Thursday, some decisions related to further opening up and relaxing of norms are expected.

