Cyclone Nisarga LIVE updates: Strong winds, high tides hit Versova Beach in Mumbai as severe cyclonic storm nears coast; landfall expected around 1 pm

Cyclone Nisarga has intensified into severe cyclonic storm and it is likely to make landfall in Maharashtra's Alibaug on Wednesday afternoon, at a sustained wind speed of 100-110 kmph, says IMD. Several trains and flights have been diverted or rescheduled in the wake of Cyclone Nisarga. The Maharashtra government is gearing up to face Nisarga and has beefed up measures along the coastal Konkan belt in wake of an approaching cyclone. Stay tuned for live updates.