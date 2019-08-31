Dead bird on Mumbai runway delays two incoming flights

A dead bird on the runway of the city's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj international airporton Saturday forced an AirAsia India flight to do a go-around and an IndiGo aircraft to discontinue the approach, an MIAL spokesperson said.

The presence of the dead bird on the runway was reported to the ATC bythe pilot of a GoAir flight landing from Delhi, the Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL) said.

"The pilot of G8-338 informed ATC of a dead bird on the runway. During the removal of the foreign objective debris (FOD), I5-304 was asked to go-around and 6E224 was asked to discontinue approach," the spokesperson said in a statement.

Both flights have since landed after operations on the runway resumed, she added.