Defer action on disqualification notices till July 24: Rajasthan HC to Speaker

PTI
PTI, Jaipur,
  • Jul 21 2020, 16:31 ist
  • updated: Jul 21 2020, 16:34 ist
Former DyCM of Rajasthan Sachin Pilot and CM Ashok Gehlot. Credit: PTI Photo

The Rajasthan High Court on Tuesday requested the Legislative Assembly speaker to defer action on disqualification notices to dissident Congress MLAs till July 24, the speaker's counsel said.

The court also reserved its judgment on the writ petition filed by Sachin Pilot and 18 dissident legislators for July 24.

Follow updates on the Rajasthan political crisis here

The high court had on Friday given a four-day reprieve to Sachin Pilot and other Congress dissidents from any action by Rajasthan Speaker on the disqualification notices served on them by extending the hearing into their petition.

Pilot was sacked as deputy chief minister and the president of the state unit of the party after he rebelled against Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. 

Rajasthan
Sachin Pilot
Ashok Gehlot
Rajasthan High Court
Congress
disqualification

