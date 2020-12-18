Dharavi records 1 new Covid-19 case, tally reaches 3,767

The number of COVID-19 cases in slum-dominated Dharavi in Mumbai increased by one to reach 3,767 on Friday, the third day in this month when the addition to the tally has been a solitary case, a BMC official said.

He said 3,445 people have been discharged so far, leaving Dharavi, with a population of 6.5 lakh crammed in an area of 2.5 square kilometres, with 10 active cases.

The first COVID-19 cases in Dharavi was reported on April 1.