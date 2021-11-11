Doctor, activist booked two weeks after targeting Gujarat hotel jointly owned by a Muslim and Hindu

Nearly two weeks after a group of Hindu men and women staged protest against opening of a hotel jointly owned by Hindus and Muslims and performed "purification ritual with gangajal" of a road leading to a hotel while chanting objectionable slogans targetting the Muslim community, the Anand district police have registered an FIR against two persons including an oncologist for hurting religious feelings.

The FIR was registered at Anand town police station on November 8 against Dr Shailesh Shah, an oncologist and Pinkal Bhatia, who is said to be associated with a right-wing organisation. Both are residents of Anand town. They have been booked under section 295A for deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs and section 114 for abettor present when offence is committed. The FIR was registered on the basis of a complaint filed by Shakeel Vohra, an Imam at a local mosque.

However, Gujarat Muslim Hit Rakshak Samiti, an umbrella of Muslim organisations, have been demanding stringent sections of IPC including 153 for wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot if riots occur, or under 153A for promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, among other sections. A group of members met several senior police officers in Gandhinagar on Wednesday demanding insertion of these sections in the FIR.

"We went to meet the Director General of Police. Since he was busy we met few other officers. They told us they didn't have any information about the incident. It seems that no one is taking the case seriously. We also informed the police about a similar incident in Morbi but no action is being taken," said Mufti Rizwan Tarapur, convener of Gujarat Muslim Hit Rakshak Samiti and president of All India Milli Council.

On November 24, a group of Hindu men and women had opposed opening of a hotel, jointly owned by both Muslim and Hindu businessman in Anand town, shouting objectionable slogans targeting Muslim owners and the community at large. A written complaint had been filed with the local police against the mob. The police told DH that an inquiry had been ordered but since affected parties didn't come forward, no FIR was filed.

Subsequently, Vohra approached the police and filed a written complaint naming Bhatia, Shah and 50 others. He had stated that several videos had gone viral showing a group of over 50 people performing "gangajal shuddhikaran (purification)" ritual of 80 Foot Road, where the hotel "Blueivy" is located, and making highly objectionable speeches against Muslim community. The incident happened on the day the owners had planned opening of the hotel.

One of the hotel owners, who didn't wish to be identified, had said, "I am a businessman and can't fight with these people. I have three restaurants offering pure vegetarian food in Anand town. I don't want to get into trouble as I have to run them peacefully. On 24th, we were supposed to open the hotel for public but we had to postpone it due to the protest."

The hotel's construction is under dispute and a litigation is pending with the Gujarat high court.

