Don't abandon pets because of coronavirus fear: Maharashtra Health Minister

Maha Minister asks not to abandon pets due to COVID-19

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Mar 21 2020, 21:46 ist
  • updated: Mar 21 2020, 21:46 ist

People should not abandon their pet animals for fear for contracting coronavirus infection, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said here on Saturday.

In a statement containing updates of COVID-19 patients in the state, he mentioned that there have been complaints about pet owners letting loose their animals.

There has been no case anywhere in the world of domesticated animals contracting or spreading coronavirus infection, and people should not abandon their pets, the minister said. 

Coronavirus
COVID-19
Rajesh Tope
Maharashtra
