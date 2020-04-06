'Don't assume complete withdrawal of lockdown in Maha'

Don't assume complete withdrawal of lockdown in Maharashtra: Tope

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Apr 06 2020, 22:41 ist
  • updated: Apr 06 2020, 22:41 ist
Representative image. (AFP Photo)

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Monday said that no one should be under the impression of the complete lifting of lockdown in the state after April 15.

"No one should be under the impression of the complete lifting of lockdown from April 15 onwards. The situation between April 10 to 15 will be closely analysed before taking a decision on the lockdown," he told reporters.

Tope said the Health Department will discuss the situation with the chief minister and later with the Union ministry before taking any decision regarding relaxing the lockdown.

