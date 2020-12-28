Dr Mahinder Watsa, Mumbai’s famous ‘sexpert’, passes away

Mumbai’s renowned columnist and ‘sexpert’ Dr Mahinder Watsa passed away on Monday at the age of 96.

Watsa wrote the famous ‘Ask the Sexpert’ column in Mumbai Mirror to educate, inform and entertain readers with his cheeky responses on sexology.

“A man of many dimensions, he lived a glorious life and on his terms. Today, we would like to celebrate his life as he passed on to join his beloved Promila” his chlidren said in a statement.