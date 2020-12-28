Mahinder Watsa, Mumbai’s famous ‘sexpert’, passes away

Dr Mahinder Watsa, Mumbai’s famous ‘sexpert’, passes away

Watsa wrote the famous ‘Ask the Sexpert’ column in Mumbai Mirror

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Dec 28 2020, 10:19 ist
  • updated: Dec 28 2020, 10:57 ist
Dr Mahinder Watsa. Credit: Twitter/@sexpert_ask

Mumbai’s renowned columnist and ‘sexpert’ Dr Mahinder Watsa passed away on Monday at the age of 96.

Watsa wrote the famous ‘Ask the Sexpert’ column in Mumbai Mirror to educate, inform and entertain readers with his cheeky responses on sexology.

“A man of many dimensions, he lived a glorious life and on his terms. Today, we would like to celebrate his life as he passed on to join his beloved Promila” his chlidren said in a statement.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Mumbai
Mumbai Mirror

What's Brewing

Freedom: Another casualty of the Covid-19 pandemic

Freedom: Another casualty of the Covid-19 pandemic

The Lead: Politics in 2020

The Lead: Politics in 2020

Covid-19 has ravaged US, but is the worst yet to come?

Covid-19 has ravaged US, but is the worst yet to come?

'Wonder Woman' pulls in $36.1 mn at global theatres

'Wonder Woman' pulls in $36.1 mn at global theatres

Federer to miss Australian Open for the first time

Federer to miss Australian Open for the first time

DH Toon | PM Modi addresses last Mann Ki Baat of 2020

DH Toon | PM Modi addresses last Mann Ki Baat of 2020

The place hit hardest by coronavirus

The place hit hardest by coronavirus

Historian's 12-step guide to stay sane during pandemic

Historian's 12-step guide to stay sane during pandemic

 