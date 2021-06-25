ED carries out searches at Anil Deshmukh's residence

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Jun 25 2021, 10:53 ist
  • updated: Jun 25 2021, 11:02 ist
Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh. Credit: Twitter/@AnilDeshmukhNCP

In a pre-dawn swoop, the Enforcement Directorate carried out searches at the Nagpur residence of former Maharashtra home minister and senior NCP leader.
Deshmukh (70), who was a minister in the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government.

Deshmukh had to resign in the wake of allegations of corruption levelled by former Mumbai Police chief Param Bir Singh.
Singh is already facing a CBI enquiry into the allegations.

According to Singh's allegations, Deshmukh had fixed a Rs 100-crore collection target for then assistant police inspector Sachin Vaze.

Vaze has been arrested by the NIA in connection with the twin cases of planting a gelatin-sticks-laden Scorpio near Antilia, the residence of RIL chairman Mukesh Ambani, and allegations of murder of the SUV owner Mansukh Hiren.

 

Maharashtra
Anil Deshmukh
Enforcement Directorate

