ED carries out searches at Anil Deshmukh's residence

In a pre-dawn swoop, the Enforcement Directorate carried out searches at the Nagpur residence of former Maharashtra home minister and senior NCP leader.

Deshmukh (70), who was a minister in the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government.

Deshmukh had to resign in the wake of allegations of corruption levelled by former Mumbai Police chief Param Bir Singh.

Singh is already facing a CBI enquiry into the allegations.

According to Singh's allegations, Deshmukh had fixed a Rs 100-crore collection target for then assistant police inspector Sachin Vaze.

Vaze has been arrested by the NIA in connection with the twin cases of planting a gelatin-sticks-laden Scorpio near Antilia, the residence of RIL chairman Mukesh Ambani, and allegations of murder of the SUV owner Mansukh Hiren.