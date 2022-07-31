ED officials search Raut's residence, investigate him

Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials reached Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut's residence on Sunday morning and are carrying out a search.

Raut is also being questioned in connection with the Patra Chawl land scam case.

While the ED investigations were under way at his home, Raut's brother and two-time Vikhroli MLA Sunil Raut too was present there.

Mumbai | Enforcement Directorate officials reached Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut's residence around 7am today; currently conducting a search and questioning Raut, in connection with Patra Chawl land scam case pic.twitter.com/e2bfEVW3s7 — ANI (@ANI) July 31, 2022

Meanwhile, the BJP has welcomed the ED raids at Raut's house. "I am very happy that the ED has intensified its investigation," BJP leader Kirit Somaiya said. BJP leader and MLA Nitesh Rane said that the money of poor Marathi people has been swindled and the ED action was appropriate.

