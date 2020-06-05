Elderly man commits suicide over fear of contracting COVID-19 in Maharashtra

The fear of contracting COVID-19 infection allegedly led a 65-year-old man to commit suicide in Maharashtra's Beed district, police said on Friday.

The incident occurred at Mangewadi in Patoda taluka on Thursday, when a passerby found the body of Asaram Pote hanging from a tree in his farm, an official said.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

The police were immediately alerted and Pote's body was brought down in the presence of his relatives and locals, he said.

A suicide note was found on the deceased's person, in which he said that he had taken the extreme step as he was scared of contracting COVID-19 and no one should be held responsible for his death, the official said.

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

A case of accidental death was registered in this regard and further probe was underway, he added.