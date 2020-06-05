Man commits suicide over fear of contracting COVID-19

Elderly man commits suicide over fear of contracting COVID-19 in Maharashtra

PTI
PTI,
  • Jun 05 2020, 15:26 ist
  • updated: Jun 05 2020, 15:26 ist
Representative image/Credit: iStock images

The fear of contracting COVID-19 infection allegedly led a 65-year-old man to commit suicide in Maharashtra's Beed district, police said on Friday.

The incident occurred at Mangewadi in Patoda taluka on Thursday, when a passerby found the body of Asaram Pote hanging from a tree in his farm, an official said.

The police were immediately alerted and Pote's body was brought down in the presence of his relatives and locals, he said.

A suicide note was found on the deceased's person, in which he said that he had taken the extreme step as he was scared of contracting COVID-19 and no one should be held responsible for his death, the official said.

A case of accidental death was registered in this regard and further probe was underway, he added.

