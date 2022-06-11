Election Commission renders Sena MLA’s vote invalid 

In a setback to the Maha Vikas Aghadi, the Election Commission of India has rendered the vote of Shiv Sena MLA Suhas Kande as invalid.

However, Kande in his initial reactions said that both the party candidates - Sanjay Raut and Sanjay Pawar - will win the elections.

The votes of Jitendra Awhad (NCP), Yashomati Thakur (Congress), Sudhir Mungantiwar (BJP) and Ravi Rana (Independent) has been declared as valid.

The BJP had took objections to the vote of Kande, Awhad and Thakur, whole the MVA has raised objections vis-a-vis Mungantiwar and Rana.

“The video footage shows the manner in which Kande shows his vote to the unauthorised representative resulting in the visual capturing of the ballot paper from the angle of the camera as well as being visible from the adjoining cubicle,” according to the order signed by Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar and Election Commissioner Anup Chandra Pandey.

The ECI also said that Kande had shown the ballot to unauthorised representative from outside the cubicle. “Despite being asked by polling staff to go inside the cubicle he lingered with unfolded ballot paper…further, he is seen speaking with people and moving towards another cubicle with unfolded ballot paper in hand,” it said.

“The fact that the unfolded ballot paper was visible from the camera angle and therefore to persons other than authorised agents in the room, all-in-all categorically makes his conduct violative of the procedure for maintaining secrecy in terms of Rule 39A read with Rule 39AA of the Conduct of Rules, 1961,” the order said.