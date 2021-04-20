Fadnavis faces flak as 22-year-old nephew Tanmay gets Covid-19 vaccine

Maharashtra’s Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis came under severe criticism after a (now deleted) photo of his 22-year-old Tanmay Fadnavis taking a Covid-19 vaccine jab went viral.

As of now, only people above the age of 45 are eligible to receive the Covid-19 vaccine, but from 1 May, all above the age of 18 can be inoculated.

Tanmay took the vaccine at the National Cancer Institute, Nagpur.

Tanmay is the grandson Shobha Fadnavis, an MLC and former minister in the erstwhile Shiv Sena-BJP alliance government between 1995-99. Shobha Fadnavis is the aunt of Devendra Fadnavis.

The Maha Vikas Aghadi partners have targeted the BJP and Fadnavis.

Read | Improper for Devendra Fadnavis to confront police

NCP spokesperson Clyde Crasto said: “A proverb for Devendra Fadnavis….'People who live in glass houses shouldn't throw stones'.”

“The Modi government had put up a condition that only people above the age of 45 will be vaccinated. In such a situation, how can Fadnavis' nephew who is less than 45 years of age get vaccinated? The lives of BJP leaders' families are important. Are common people insects? Isn't their life worth anything!",” the Maharashtra Congress posted on its Twitter handle.

The issue has gone viral on social media.

Indian Youth Congress chief Srivatsa said that Tanmay, an actor, receiving the vaccine despite being under the age of 45 was an example of nepotism.

Hey @KanganaTeam, Tanmay Fadnavis got Vaccinated even though he is an Actor and below 45 years! Is this NEPOTISM or not? Is Tanmay not part of BOLLYWOOD MAFIA? Will you meet Governor and Modiji to complain about Fadnavis? pic.twitter.com/4J38hOKisY — Srivatsa (@srivatsayb) April 19, 2021

Another user on Twitter drew a parallel to an Amazon Prime show 'Chacha Vidhayak Hai Hamare' (My uncle is an MLA).