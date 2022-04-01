Faith should not be dismissed without scrutiny: Bhagwat

Faith should not be dismissed without scrutiny: Bhagwat

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat. Credit: PTI Photo

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Thursday said no faith or belief should be dismissed without critical inquiry. Neither science nor faith should be rejected outright, he said while stressing the importance of learning the Vedas and spreading their knowledge.

He was speaking at a function here to release the book 'Vedic Philosophical Remedies' penned by Dr Chennakesava Sastry.

"Vedas are a treasure trove of knowledge. They are in a way a computerised codebook of entire knowledge and science," Bhagwat said.

The entire world should be enlightened with this knowledge, he added. "It is not right to call any faith (`shraddha') as superstition without examining it. It should be tested. Some people reject the Vedas and some reject science. Both are extremist approaches," the RSS chief said.

Some of our traditional knowledge was rejected due to such extremist thinking, and it thus vanished, Bhagwat said.

