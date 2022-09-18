Farmer dies after spraying insecticide on crop in Nagpur

Nagpur farmer dies after spraying insecticide on crop

A case of accidental death was registered at Ramtek police station

PTI
PTI, Nagpur,
  • Sep 18 2022, 21:46 ist
  • updated: Sep 18 2022, 21:50 ist
Representative image. Credit: AFP Photo

A 52-year-old farmer died of suspected poisoning caused by insecticide hours after he sprayed it on the crop at his farm in Nagpur district of Maharashtra on Sunday, police said.

The incident occurred at Kachurwahi village in Ramtek tehsil.

"The deceased, identified as Ramesh Gulab Charde, had started spraying the insecticide on the crop in his field from early morning on Sunday, but around 2 pm he fell ill," a police official said. He was then taken to a hospital in Ramtek, where he breathed his last, he said.

Charde, who owned four acres of agricultural land, is survived by his elderly mother, wife, two daughters and a son, the official said.

"It is suspected that he died due to insecticide poisoning. His body was sent for postmortem to a government hospital and the sample of the insecticide has been collected for forensic analysis," he added. A case of accidental death was registered at Ramtek police station.

Nagpur
Maharashtra
farmer
Agriculture
India News

