Fire breaks out at Ahmedabad hospital; 100 patients evacuated

Fire at Ahmedabad hospital; 100 patients evacuated

  Jul 30 2023, 08:30 ist
  updated: Jul 30 2023, 08:55 ist
Fire tenders on the spot. Credit: ANI videograb

A fire broke out in the basement of a multi-storey hospital in Gujarat's Ahmedabad city on Sunday, following which around 100 patients were evacuated from the facility as a precautionary measure, officials said.

As per preliminary information, the fire broke out at around 4.30 am in the basement of Rajasthan Hospital, located in city's Sahibaug area, an official from Sahibaug police station said.

Also Read: Thirty children shifted to safety as fire breaks out at Rajasthan hospital

"Fire fighting teams are working to control the blaze. Smoke continues to emerge from the basement of the hospital where the fire broke out," police inspector MD Champavat said.

"Nearly 100 patients have been evacuated from the multi-storey building as a precautionary measure," he added.

The cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained.

The hospital is run by a charitable trust.

