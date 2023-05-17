Fire breaks out at Mumbai slum; no casualties

  May 17 2023, 09:16 ist
A fire broke out at a slum in Bandra area of Mumbai early Wednesday morning, civic officials said. There was no report of any casualty in the blaze which erupted at 4.40 am in the slum alongside Nargis Dutt Road, they said.

The fire was confined to seven-eight ground and ground-plus-one floor structures, a civic official said. At least eight fire engines, seven water tankers and several other fire fighting equipment were rushed to the spot, he said.

"No report of any injury to anyone in the fire as of now," the official said. The fire brigade was making all efforts to control the blaze, he said. The cause of the fire is not yet known, he added.

