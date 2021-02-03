Fire breaks out at Scindia House in Mumbai

Fire breaks out at Scindia House in Mumbai

Two fire tenders rushed to the spot and the fire was doused within half an hour, the sources said

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Feb 03 2021, 11:41 ist
  • updated: Feb 03 2021, 11:41 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

A fire broke out in the Scindia House commercial building in south Mumbai on Wednesday morning, fire brigade sources said.

The five-storeyed building is located in the Ballard Estate area.

Two fire tenders rushed to the spot and the fire was doused within half an hour, the sources said, adding the fire broke out at the spot where old trash is located.

There was a major fire in Scindia House in June 2018, in which documents at the Income Tax office located in the building were gutted, the sources said. 

Union Budget 2021 | Get the latest updates, expert views & analysis only on DeccanHerald.com

Click here for full coverage of Budget 2021

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Mumbai
Fire

What's Brewing

Roads too noisy for birds to think, crickets to mate!

Roads too noisy for birds to think, crickets to mate!

Psychologists say cricketers need more support

Psychologists say cricketers need more support

The hidden epidemic on travel’s front line

The hidden epidemic on travel’s front line

SpaceX Starship prototype rocket explodes

SpaceX Starship prototype rocket explodes

Key displays to watch out for at Aero India 2021

Key displays to watch out for at Aero India 2021

 