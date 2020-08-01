Fire reported at pvt hospital in South Mumbai

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Aug 01 2020, 13:01 ist
  • updated: Aug 01 2020, 13:01 ist

A fire was reported at a private hospital in Grant Road area of South Mumbai, an official said on Saturday.

The incident occurred around 11.44 pm on Friday night on the ground floor of Reliance Hospital located at Khetwadi Back Road, the official said.

"The blaze erupted from the kitchen on the ground floor, following which the fire brigade was alerted," he said.

At least six fire brigade vehicles were rushed the spot and the flames were doused around 1 am, the official said, adding that no casualty was reported in the incident. 

Fire Accident
Maharashtra

