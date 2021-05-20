Former Rajasthan CM Jagannath Pahadia dies due to Covid

Former Rajasthan CM Jagannath Pahadia passed away due to Covid-19

The chief minister of Rajasthan in 1980-81 and also a former governor of Haryana and Bihar

PTI
PTI,
  • May 20 2021, 08:38 ist
  • updated: May 20 2021, 08:43 ist
Veteran Congress leader and former Rajasthan chief minister Jagannath Pahadia with PM Modi. Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Veteran Congress leader and former Rajasthan chief minister Jagannath Pahadia has died due to Covid-19 at the age of 89.

The chief minister of Rajasthan in 1980-81 and also a former governor of Haryana and Bihar, Pahadia died on Wednesday.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said he was very shocked by the demise.

"Pahadia left us because of COVID. I am very shocked by his demise. He had a lot of affection for me right from the beginning, Gehlot tweeted.

He said Pahadia's death is a personal loss for him.

The state government has announced a one-day mourning on Thursday during which government offices will be closed and the national flag will fly at half-mast.

A cabinet meeting will also be held at 12 noon on Thursday to pay condolences to Pahadia, whose funeral will be held with state honour the same day.

COVID-19
Coronavirus
Rajasthan

