Former Rajasthan CM Jagannath Pahadia passed away due to Covid-19

Veteran Congress leader and former Rajasthan chief minister Jagannath Pahadia has died due to Covid-19 at the age of 89.
The chief minister of Rajasthan in 1980-81 and also a former governor of Haryana and Bihar, Pahadia died on Wednesday.
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said he was very shocked by the demise.
"Pahadia left us because of COVID. I am very shocked by his demise. He had a lot of affection for me right from the beginning, Gehlot tweeted.
He said Pahadia's death is a personal loss for him.
The state government has announced a one-day mourning on Thursday during which government offices will be closed and the national flag will fly at half-mast.
A cabinet meeting will also be held at 12 noon on Thursday to pay condolences to Pahadia, whose funeral will be held with state honour the same day.
Saddened by the demise of former Rajasthan CM, Shri Jagannath Pahadia Ji. In his long political and administrative career, he made noteworthy contributions to further social empowerment. Condolences to his family and supporters. Om Shanti.
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 20, 2021
Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
DH Toon | 'Finally PM, CM are on same page'
A new epidemic is on the rise, across the world
Pandemic mask mountain sets new recycling challenge
Coffee and croissants! Cafes in Paris reopen
Noted author Ruskin Bond turns 87
To mask or not to mask? Vaccinated America's conundrum
Who is behind the global surge in single-use plastic?