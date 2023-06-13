Four dead, three injured as tanker overturns, catches fire near Lonavla on Mumbai-Pune Expressway

Four persons were killed and three others were injured when a tanker overturned and caught fire on the Lonavla-Khandala stretch of the busy Mumbai-Pune Expressway severely affecting the traffic on Tuesday.

The three injured persons are undergoing treatment in local hospitals.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis were personally monitoring the situation.

The traffic in the Expressway, which connects Mumbai to Pune, the second biggest city of the state, was badly affected.

Normal traffic movement is yet to be fully restored.

According to reports, the tanker was on its way towards Mumbai when it caught fire after it overturned.

Raging fire and billowing smoke could be seen from a distance away.

The tanker was carrying fuel, initial reports said.

"We have pressed all emergency services at the site to get the situation under control,” said Deputy Superintendent of Police Satya Sai Kartik.

Because of the fire, some other vehicles too were affected.

The identity of the deceased is yet to be ascertained.

Highway Traffic Police (HSP) Pune in-charge Lata Phad was overseeing the operations.

The traffic movement was diverted.