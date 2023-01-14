Four of a family die in suspected suicide in Pune

Four of a family die in suspected suicide in Pune

Initial investigations have revealed that the family was in a sort of financial crisis

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Jan 14 2023, 15:55 ist
  • updated: Jan 14 2023, 15:59 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

A couple and their two children were found dead in their house in Pune, police said suspecting it to be a case of suicide pact.

The bodies of Dipak Thote (55), his wife Indu (45), their son (24), and daughter (17) were found in their house in the Keshavnagar area of Mundhwa.

The deaths seem to be because of consumption of poisonous substances, but no suicide note has been found.

The police have registered an ADR and investigations are in progress. Initial investigations have revealed that the family was in a sort of financial crisis.

The family hails from Amravati district.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Maharashtra
Pune
India News
Suicide
Death

What's Brewing

People celebrate 'Makar Sankaranti' in Rajasthan

People celebrate 'Makar Sankaranti' in Rajasthan

52 places to go in 2023

52 places to go in 2023

North of Soledar, Ukrainians yearn for peace

North of Soledar, Ukrainians yearn for peace

Into the universe

Into the universe

What you shouldn't say on radio

What you shouldn't say on radio

We want to internationalise higher education: UGC chair

We want to internationalise higher education: UGC chair

 