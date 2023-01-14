Four of a family die in suspected suicide in Pune

A couple and their two children were found dead in their house in Pune, police said suspecting it to be a case of suicide pact.

The bodies of Dipak Thote (55), his wife Indu (45), their son (24), and daughter (17) were found in their house in the Keshavnagar area of Mundhwa.

The deaths seem to be because of consumption of poisonous substances, but no suicide note has been found.

The police have registered an ADR and investigations are in progress. Initial investigations have revealed that the family was in a sort of financial crisis.

The family hails from Amravati district.