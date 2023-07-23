Frequent trekkers to Maharashtra's Irshalgad shaken up by landslide tragedy

The Irshalgad fortress is one of the famous trekking sites - and the tragedy at Irshalwadi has come as a shock to the trekking and adventure community.

The landslide from the Irshalgad hill has hit several of the huts over the Irshalwadi tribal village - resulting in a devastating tragedy.

Irshalwadi is located in Khalapur tehsil of the Raigad district.

Located between Panvel-Matheran and easily accessible from Mumbai and Pune, the Irshalgad hill - around 3,700 feet above sea level - is on the picturesque Sahyadri ranges of Western Ghats and has been a weekend destination among the adventure seekers.

Also Read | Irshalgad landslide a repeat of Malin, Taliye

After the July 19 tragedy, several trekkers, bloggers, vloggers have shared their memories about their visit to Irshalwadi and Irshalgad.

“It is not an easy trek, to reach the top of the fort one requires rock climbing skills,” Umesh Zirpe, the President of Akhil Maharashtra Giryarohan Mahasangh (AMGM), the apex mountaineering body of the state, told DH on Sunday.

From the summit of Irshalgad, one can get a clear view of other majestic forts like Prabalgad and Manikgad and the popular hill station of Matheran.

One of the most popular books - 'The Sahyadri Companion' compiled and edited by veteran mountaineer Hrishikesh Yadav - mention the access route to Irshalgad. “….After refreshing ourselves near the well, we had lunch and then left our sacks at a villager’s house, we set off towards Irshal pinnacle…,” he says.

Also Read | Raigad district administration seeks assistance from citizens for Irshalwadi victims

Mountaineer Harish Kapadia, in his book - ‘Trek the Sahyadris’ - mentions: “…it is inadvisable for people without rock climbing experience to climb the final grassy top of Irshal. Few people have lost their lives on these final slopes.”

Marathi travel vlogger Jeevan Kadam who runs YouTube channel ‘JeevanKadamVlogs’, who had visited Irshalgad few days ago, told TV channels that it was a shock to him. “For trekkers, Irshalwadi is the halt for breaks and refreshment,” he said, adding that would never have imagined that this village is devastated.

Veteran trekker and photographer Swapnil Pawar, who runs a YouTube channel ‘Raanvata’ recalled the relationship of the Irshalwadi with the trekking and adventure community. “In 2012, I stayed in this village for two days, interacted with locals…those memories are still with me,” he said.

There are some water cisterns on the top.

The nearest village is Irshalwadi. Irshalgad is located near Chauk railway station of the Central Railway. Irshalgad is a sister fort to Prabalgad. Prabalgad lies on the Prabal plateau between Matheran and Panvel and can be easily spotted from the Mumbai-Pune Expressway.