Gateway of India replica at London event in push to Maharashtra tourism

A replica of the iconic Gateway of India of Mumbai will be on display at the World Travel Mart in London to promote Maharashtra's tourism.

A live representation of the annual Pandharpur pilgrimage, a Maharashtrian wedding and a newly-created 360-degree videos of UNESCO World Heritage Sites in the state will also be displayed.

A big delegation of the Maharashtra government led by state Tourism Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha will attend the event from November 7-9.

Tourism Secretary Saurabh Vijay, Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation MD Shraddha Joshi Sharma, Directorate of Tourism’s Director Dr B N Patil and Joint Director Dr Dhananjay Sawalkar will also be in attendance.

“Through WTM, we want to reach out to and welcome international tourists to showcase these and innumerable other products that the state has to offer,” Lodha said.

The stall of the state tourism department will be a replica of the Gateway of India, as it is one of the prime monuments of Mumbai and symbolises the point of entry in the state.

The state attracts large numbers of national and international tourists owing to the famous 6 world heritage sites including Ajanta, Ellora, Elephanta Caves and four natural sites as part of the Western Ghats, among others. “The newly created 360-degree videos of the UNESCO heritage sites will also be a part of the promotions where tourists would be given an experience of viewing those videos through VR headsets,” officials said.