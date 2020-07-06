Goa BJP MLA caught on video partying, probe ordered

In an embarrassing moment for the BJP-led coalition government in Goa, videos of a party organised by a ruling BJP MLA Glenn Ticlo went viral on Monday, with Chief Minister Pramod Sawant assuring a probe into the affair.

The videos contain footage of a party held at a beach house in the popular coastal village of Calangute, where supporters of the party’s MLA are seen making merry with alcohol and catered food, violating social distancing norms as well as disregard to wearing of masks.

The party occurred on Saturday, a day when Chief Minister Pramod Sawant urged people to not visit social functions, even birthdays in view of the spike in Covid-19 related cases in the state.

When asked if he would direct the state administration to take strict action against the violators of government orders, Sawant said, “We are inquiring into it.”

Goa’s Ports Minister Michael Lobo also said that even if those involved at the party were BJP workers, action would be taken under Section 188 (disobeying orders of a government officer) of the IPC.

"If anyone, including BJP members, has attended any party, action will be taken under Section 188," Lobo said.

Reacting to the development the MLA concerned, Glenn Ticlo said that he was barely present at the party. "I just went there said 'Hi' and left in five minutes," Ticlo said, adding that he does not “support such events”.

In a bid to stem the increase in Covid-19 cases, Sawant on Monday has also urged people to cut down on unnecessary visits to homes of friends and neighbours for any get-togethers.

"People are still visiting each others' homes on birthdays. No one observes social distancing during weddings or wear masks on such occasions," Sawant said.