Goa CM makes a U-turn on use of ivermectin for Covid-19 prophylaxis treatment

Nearly a month after the Goa government announced free distribution of ivermectin tablets as a part of a new Covid-19 prophylaxis treatment protocol, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday claimed that the Health Ministry had not purchased a single tablet of the anti-parasitic drug so far.

Sawant also dismissed allegations made by the Opposition of an alleged Rs 20.50 crore scam in the purchase of ivermectin tablets, which had reportedly sparked a turf war between Sawant and Health Minister Vishwajit Rane, which eventually had to be 'settled' by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

"We had not bought ivermectin for prophylaxis treatment. Not a single (tablet). This figure of Rs 22 crore being bandied about is an attempt to create a misunderstanding among people," Sawant told reporters on Wednesday.

The CM's disclosure comes two days after the Director General of Central Health Services struck off ivermectin from its list of drugs recommended for Covid-19 management.

"We had bought ivermectin, when it was approved by the ICMR (Indian Council for Medical Research) for home isolation kits. The home isolation kit is recommended by them (ICMR) in other states too. It contained doxycycline, ivermectin, Vitamin C with zinc tablets. We had bought them then," Sawant said.

Sawant also said the government had now formally dropped the proposal for purchasing more ivermectin tablets.

On May 10, Health Minister Vishwajit Rane had said his ministry had adopted ivermectin in its Covid prevention protocol, claiming that the drug helped tone down the severe symptoms, which eventually leads to loss of life. According to Rane, a course of five ivermectin tablets would be made available at all government health centres for free distribution across the state to all adults.

Sawant also denied any rift between him and Rane. "There are no differences between me and the Health Minister. There is no misunderstanding. We may have different views on issues, but when it comes to the Cabinet, when it comes to the government, when it comes to the state, we are one," the chief minister said.