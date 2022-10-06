Goa CM Pramod Sawant calls out state’s youth for wanting only government jobs

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant criticised Goa’s youth on Thursday for seeking only government jobs, even as he urged them to change their mindset.

Sawant, whose ruling outfit, the Bharatiya Janata Party, had promised to generate thousands of jobs ahead of the 2022 state assembly polls, also slammed the trend where even post-graduates were willing to work in positions below the lower divisional grade clerk, as long as it was in government employment.

“Youth look for LDC (lower divisional clerk) posts, though they are graduate and postgraduate. If LDC posts are not available, then they even prefer to take the posts below that. I am not telling you the reason, because later I am criticised for it,” Sawant said at a government function in the capital.

“Goan youth only look for government jobs. The government is trying to bring in non-polluting industries to the state. We have spoken to large software companies to establish their offices in Goa,” Sawant also said.

This was not the first time that Chief Minister Pramod Sawant was peeved with the state’s youth hankering after government jobs. However, ahead of the state assembly polls in 2022, the ruling BJP made creation of government jobs a major poll issue, in a bid to attract youth to vote for the party.

The Chief Minister’s comment comes at a time when Goa is among the top tier of states with high unemployment rates.

