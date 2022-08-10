Goa government to join Sadhguru's 'save soil' movement

The Goa government will sign a memorandum of understanding with the outreach arm of the Coimbatore-based Isha Foundation owned by Sadhguru Jagadish Vasudev for soil management of Goa in order to improve the state’s agricultural productivity and enhance food security, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters, Sawant said that the MoU would be formally signed on August 23.

“We are signing a Memorandum of Understanding with Isha Outreach on August 23. This MoU will be between the (state) Environment and Climate Change Ministry and Isha Outreach,” the CM said while also urging the youth in the state to participate in the ‘Save Soil’ movement started by Sadhguru.

“Exchange of expertise, training and empowerment of stakeholders and public awareness is the motto of the program. We will stress on sustainable soil health management from the perspective of agriculture productivity and food security,” he also said.

Sawant also said that the “Isha Outreach will share its soil policy with the government and will try to save our soil and coast of Goa”.

“Food security and sustainable food system, sustainable farming system, degradation of food-producing agriculture soil, natural and organic farming practices and other concerned areas will collaborate with Isha Outreach. This MoU will be for three years,” Sawant said.