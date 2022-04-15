Goa wants Konkani as official language in Bombay HC

Goa govt will write to Bombay HC on use of Konkani as official language alongside English: CM

PTI
PTI, Panaji,
  • Apr 15 2022, 23:03 ist
  • updated: Apr 15 2022, 23:04 ist
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant. Credit: IANS Photo

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Friday said his government will write to the Bombay High Court to list Konkani along with English as official languages to conduct proceedings at its bench here.

At present, the HC bench in Goa uses only English while the state government wants Konkani to be used as well, the CM said in his address at the eighth International Hindi Conference in Panaji.

The CM also said his government will take all efforts to promote Hindi and give it equal important to regional languages, as this would make the country more united amid diversity and help it emerge as "Akhand Bharat". 

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Goa
Pramod Sawant
Konkani

Related videos

What's Brewing

Global warming: Even cacti can't take the heat

Global warming: Even cacti can't take the heat

Father-in-law kills woman for not serving breakfast

Father-in-law kills woman for not serving breakfast

Ranbir-Alia wedding: Couple's dance video goes viral

Ranbir-Alia wedding: Couple's dance video goes viral

Fuel prices hike airfares, but flyers seem ready to pay

Fuel prices hike airfares, but flyers seem ready to pay

Keep your skin hydrated in hot weather

Keep your skin hydrated in hot weather

 