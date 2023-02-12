Goa minister encounters illegalities on popular beaches

Goa Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte on Sunday came across various irregularities on popular Calangute, Candolim and Baga beaches.
He paid a surprise visit to these beaches and told reporters that beach shacks have extended their designated areas congesting the sea-fronts.
On a complaint by a tourist about overcharging by a water sports operator, the minister directed officials to suspend the operation and informed that the state-run Goa Electronic Limited (GEL) will set up its counter at the beach for regulating the activity.
"The entire beach stretch at Calangute from the road till the sea has been encroached upon illegally. We have found that beach shacks have exceeded their designated areas while the deck beds have been put up at the non-designated places,” he said. Khaunte said strict action would be taken against the illegal touting and hawking at the beach stretches.
