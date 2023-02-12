Goa minister encounters illegalities on popular beaches

Goa minister encounters illegalities on popular beaches

On a complaint by a tourist about overcharging by a water sports operator, the minister directed officials to suspend the operation

PTI
PTI, Panaji,
  • Feb 12 2023, 21:35 ist
  • updated: Feb 12 2023, 21:35 ist
Calangute Beach. Credit: Reuters Photo

Goa Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte on Sunday came across various irregularities on popular Calangute, Candolim and Baga beaches.

He paid a surprise visit to these beaches and told reporters that beach shacks have extended their designated areas congesting the sea-fronts.

On a complaint by a tourist about overcharging by a water sports operator, the minister directed officials to suspend the operation and informed that the state-run Goa Electronic Limited (GEL) will set up its counter at the beach for regulating the activity.

"The entire beach stretch at Calangute from the road till the sea has been encroached upon illegally. We have found that beach shacks have exceeded their designated areas while the deck beds have been put up at the non-designated places,” he said. Khaunte said strict action would be taken against the illegal touting and hawking at the beach stretches.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Goa
Beaches

What's Brewing

World Radio Day: Radio’s charm persists on simplicity

World Radio Day: Radio’s charm persists on simplicity

In pics: PM inaugurates part of Delhi-Mumbai Expressway

In pics: PM inaugurates part of Delhi-Mumbai Expressway

'YRF's legacy a good lens to tell Hindi cinema's story'

'YRF's legacy a good lens to tell Hindi cinema's story'

Can clouds of Moon dust combat climate change?

Can clouds of Moon dust combat climate change?

Harry Styles sweeps board at Brit Awards

Harry Styles sweeps board at Brit Awards

Udupi now home to Transgender-run canteen

Udupi now home to Transgender-run canteen

Paper from banana stem? BHU scientist demonstrates how

Paper from banana stem? BHU scientist demonstrates how

 