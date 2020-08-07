Gujarat: 1,074 new Covid cases, 22 deaths, 1,370 patients recover

The count of coronavirus cases in Gujarat rose to 68,885 on Friday with 1,074 new patients being reported since previous evening, the state health department said.

Twenty-two Covid-19 patients died during this period, taking the death toll in the state due to the pandemic to 2,606, it said.

But in good news, the number of patients who were discharged from hospitals after recovery was more than fresh cases. 1,370 persons were discharged on Friday, taking the total of recovered patients to 51,692.

Gujarat coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 68,885, new cases 1,074, deaths 2,606, discharged 51,692, active cases 14,587 and people tested so far 9,30,373.