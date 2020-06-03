Gujarat: 40 hurt as boiler blast causes fire in factory

Gujarat: 40 hurt as boiler blast causes fire in factory

PTI
PTI, Bharuch,
  • Jun 03 2020, 16:23 ist
  • updated: Jun 03 2020, 16:24 ist
Representative image: iStock Photo

At least 40 workers of a chemical factory were injured on Wednesday in a huge fire caused by a blast in the boiler at Dahej in Bharuch district of Gujarat, district collector said.

"Around 35-40 workers sustained burn injuries after the boiler of an agro-chemical company exploded in afternoon. All the injured persons have been shifted to hospitals in Bharuch, and efforts are on to control the fire," said Bharuch collector MD Modia.

The fire has still engulfed the unit, the collector said.

He said residents of Lakhi and Luvara villages located near the factory are being evacuated as a precautionary measure because of the presence of plants of poisonous chemicals near the affected factory. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Gujarat

What's Brewing

Can coronavirus outbreaks be seasonal?

Can coronavirus outbreaks be seasonal?

Monkeys, ferrets offer clues in COVID-19 vaccine race

Monkeys, ferrets offer clues in COVID-19 vaccine race

Mumbai on tenterhooks as cyclone Nisarga approaches

Mumbai on tenterhooks as cyclone Nisarga approaches

Five states leading economy to recovery from lockdown

Five states leading economy to recovery from lockdown

 