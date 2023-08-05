Gujarat BJP's emerging young leader & general secretary Pradipsinh Vaghela resigns

In what appears to be signs of factionalism in Gujarat BJP, party's emerging youth leader and powerful general secretary Pradipsinh Vaghela has tendered his resignation. Although the party is tight-lipped over the reasons behind his sudden move. Sources in the party said that Vaghela was asked to resign.

Vaghela was not available for comment while Gujarat BJP president C R Paatil hung up saying "the party is holding a press conference on this matter." Sources said that Vaghela had emerged as the most sought after state BJP leader after Paatil and cemented his place as one of most influential leaders in the party in the past couple of years.

"Vaghela was asked to resign last month and told not to visit party headquarters, Kamalam, in Gandhinagar. He tried to sort out the issues but had to give in. On July 31, he tendered his resignation from the post," a BJP insider told DH.

Also Read | BJP chief Nadda forms 4-MP committee to look into Bhilwara rape, murder

Vaghela was appointed general secretary in 2016, making him one of the youngest to get elevated to the post. Earlier, he headed party's youth organisation (Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha).

There are many speculative stories doing the rounds including his tussle with a senior party leader which might have resulted in his exit.

The party is facing factionalism in the state is not a secret. There are spate of incidents including sacking of several office bearers at district levels in recent months and two FIRs in Surat for extortion and defamation of party president Paatil are testament of party's internal rift.

Sources said that the attempt to extort and defame Paatil could be a handiwork of disgruntled BJP leaders.