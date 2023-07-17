Gujarat court sentences 3 to life imprisonment for spying for ISI

A city sessions court Monday convicted three persons to life imprisonment after holding them guilty of spying for the Pakistani intelligence agency ISI.
Additional principal judge Ambalal R Patel found the three accused, Sirajuddin Karmatali Fakir alias Raju, Md Ayub Shaikh alias Sakir and Naushad Maksudali Saiyed, guilty under sections 121 (waging war against the government), 121A (conspiracy to commit offences punishable under 121), 123 (Concealing with intent to facilitate design to wage war) and 120 (B) (criminal conspiracy) of Indian Penal Code.
Also Read | Suspected ISI agent arrested in UP for supplying vital info about defence establishments
In 2012, the trio was booked by Ahmedabad crime branch for sending "secret" military information to an agent of Pakistan's Inter-services Intelligence (ISI). The agent was identified as Taimur. The crime branch stated in its investigation that two of the accused-Sirajuddin and Ayub-had gone to Karachi in Pakistan sometime in 2007 to meet their relative.
During the visit they came in touch with the suspected Pakistani agent Taimur. The charges stated that the duo were trained on how to send information securely in Pakistan. Upon their arrival, they did a reconnaissance of defense installations in Rajasthan, Kutch, Gandhinagar and Ahmedabad.
According to defence lawyers, Sirajuddin has remained in jail since his arrest in 2012 while two others were on bail.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
10 yrs since Kedarnath tragedy, lessons remain unlearnt
'13.5 cr out of multidimensional poverty in 5 yrs'
Lord Shiva devotee Ukrainian woman does Amarnath Yatra
Carbon sequestration and challenge of degraded soils
I've never faced a player like Alcaraz, says Djokovic
Inter Miami welcome Messi, sign Sergio Busquets
Jane Birkin: Artist made in England, forged in France
B'luru man weds 15 women, gets caught for poor English