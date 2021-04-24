Gujarat Deputy CM Nitin Patel tests positive for Covid-

Gujarat Deputy CM Nitin Patel tests positive for Covid-19

Patel had received his first dose of Covid-19 vaccine around a month ago

PTI
PTI, Ahmedabad,
  • Apr 24 2021, 19:18 ist
  • updated: Apr 24 2021, 19:18 ist
Gujarat Deputy CM Nitin Patel. Credit: PTI Photo

Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel on Saturday informed that he has tested positive for coronavirus infection.

Patel, 64, who also holds the health portfolio, was admitted to the U N Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre here after testing positive.

"I had my RT-PCR test done after showing mild symptoms of coronavirus, the result of which is positive. On the advice of doctors, I am getting admitted to UN Mehta Hospital," he tweeted.

"I urge all of you who recently came in contact with me to take care of their health," Patel added.

Earlier in the day, he participated in a programme in Gandhinagar which was attended by UnionHome Minister Amit Shah and Chief Minister Vijay Rupani. He was also with Shah and Rupani on Friday.

Patel had received his first dose of Covid-19 vaccine around a month ago.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Coronavirus
COVID-19
Gujarat
Nitin Patel

Related videos

What's Brewing

Urban affluent hit by 2nd Covid wave after dodging 1st

Urban affluent hit by 2nd Covid wave after dodging 1st

In Pics | Oscars Best picture winners of past 10 years

In Pics | Oscars Best picture winners of past 10 years

Rajkumar a subject for many PhD theses

Rajkumar a subject for many PhD theses

Imagine, surgery without a scar

Imagine, surgery without a scar

5 things to watch for at the Oscars this year

5 things to watch for at the Oscars this year

 