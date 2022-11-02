Morbi bridge collapse: State-wide mourning in Gujarat

Gujarat observes state-wide mourning to condole loss of lives in Morbi bridge collapse

The CM said in a tweet that no official function will be held on Wednesday

PTI
PTI, Ahmedabad,
  • Nov 02 2022, 11:01 ist
  • updated: Nov 02 2022, 13:56 ist
Credit: AFP Photo

Gujarat is observing state-wide mourning on Wednesday to pay homage to the victims of the Morbi bridge collapse tragedy.

Flags were flown at half-mast, an official said, adding that no official or entertainment event will be held on Wednesday.

This decision to observe the state-wide mourning was taken on Monday in a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to review the situation after the tragedy in which 135 people were killed on Sunday evening when the British-era suspension bridge on the Machchhu river collapsed.

Also Read | Contractors who repaired Morbi bridge not qualified for such work, prosecution tells court

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel had in a tweet said no official function will be held on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday called for a "detailed and extensive" inquiry into the Morbi bridge collapse tragedy and said its key learnings must be implemented at the earliest. He had visited the collapse site and a local hospital where the injured have been admitted.

He had also chaired a high-level meeting at Morbi to review the situation, the Prime Minister's Office earlier said.

Also Read | Row amid Modi's visit to Morbi

Key learnings from the inquiry must be implemented at the earliest and authorities must stay in touch with the affected families and ensure they receive all possible help in this tragic hour, the PM had said. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Gujarat
India News
Morbi

'Pathaan' teaser: Shah Rukh Khan returns as missing spy

Happy Birthday SRK: 10 fun facts about King Khan

Young falling for crypto, elderly for OTP scams

DH Radio | T20 WC: India battle fielding worries...

Canada to welcome 500,000 immigrants per year by 2025

