Gujarat polls: This party has the most number of candidates with criminal record

Gujarat: This party's leaders have most criminal cases

DH Web Desk
  • Nov 14 2022, 10:52 ist
  • updated: Nov 14 2022, 12:43 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

The state of Gujarat is set to go to polls in December to choose its next government, with the incumbent BJP and major challengers Congress and Aam Aadmi Party going all-out on rallies and election promises to woo voters.

Amid the public outreach by the parties, a fact that usually goes unseen is the number of candidates with criminal cases being fielded by them. In Gujarat, it appears, the Congress leads on that front.

Since 2004, the grand old party has fielded the highest number of candidates with criminal cases, according to the Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR). Out of the party's 659 candidates so far, 212 or 32 per cent have declared criminal cases against them, while 106 or 15 per cent have declared serious criminal cases.

Read | Freebies or promises? BJP walks the tight rope in Gujarat

The ADR analysed a total of 6,043 candidates who have contested either the Parliamentary or state Assembly elections from 2004, and a total of 685 MPs/MLAs who have held seats either in the Parliament or state Assembly after 2004.

The BJP followed close behind the Congress, with 162 or 24 per cent out of 684 candidates having declared criminal cases, and 98 or 14 per cent of candidates declaring serious criminal cases against themselves.

Interestingly, the Bharatiya Tribal Party has the highest number of candidates in terms of percentage with criminal records, with 36 per cent of candidates declaring criminal cases and 21 per cent declaring serious criminal cases. However, the party has only fielded 14 candidates since 2004, according to the ADR report.

The ADR also said that out of the 6,043 candidates analysed, 383 or 6 per cent are women, of whom 21 had declared criminal cases and 11 had declared serious criminal cases. On the other hand, 951 male candidates had declared criminal cases 500 had declared serious criminal cases.

