Gujarat reports over 20,000 Covid-19 cases, active cases cross 90,000

The coronavirus cases in Gujarat on Wednesday surged past 20,000-mark for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic. The state government has said that 70-80% of the cases are of Omicron variant of Covid-19 and the numbers are likely to rise for another fortnight.

The government while warning the citizens to strictly follow the Covid-19 protocols said that cases are "reaching the peak". Health minister Rushikesh Patel while addressing media persons in Ahmedabad said that the government has stopped differentiating Delta and Omicron variants. "The cases are rising rapidly and we believe that about 70-80 per cent of cases are of Omicron variant, which is spreading the infection faster like everywhere in the world," said Patel.

Also Read | 'No funds': Realities of India's Covid-19 vaccine funding

The state reported 20,966 cases in the last 24 hours, which increased the number of active cases to 90,726 cases. Meanwhile, 12 more people succumbed to the virus, taking the total death toll to 10,189.

While requesting people to follow covid-19 protocol such as wearing masks in public, follow social distancing and take vaccines, Patel said "expert doctors have said that cases are rising rapidly in the third wave and reaching peak." The minister said that although the cases are mild and casualties are less, it is important to follow the protocol or else it will affect those whose immunities are weak.

Several expert doctors, who are part of special task force to tackle the pandemic, also warned people not to take Omcron variant "as lightly as common flu." They said that the varient is infecting people faster and if cases keep rising at this alarming speed, it will overwhelm hospitals. As of today, only 1 to 2% cases are required hospitalisation.

Check out DH's latest videos: