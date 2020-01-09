Gujarat school asks students to congratulate PM for CAA

With the protests against the contentious Citizenship Act have been growing in parts of the country, a bizarre incident took place on Tuesday in a private school in Ahmedabad. The school asked its students to write a congratulatory message on postcards to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Students from Class V to Class X were asked to write “Congratulations. I, a citizen of India, congratulate honorable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi for the CAA. I and my family support this act," on their postcards, reported The Indian Express.

The parents protested on Wednesday by tearing up the postcards. The school management later apologised to the parents, the report stated.

The incident occurred in an all-girls affiliated school situated in Ahmedabad, The parents told Indian Express that during the classes, the teachers asked the students to write a congratulatory message to the PM addressed to "PMO, South Block secretariat building, Raisina Hills, New Delhi”, along with their residential address.

“My daughter studies in Class VI. I got to know on Tuesday evening that her teacher had asked the entire class to write congratulatory messages in support of CAA to Modi. My child doesn’t understand the issue. She is being forced to be a part of it, which is unacceptable to us,” a parent told The Indian Express.

However, the school management denied any reports of being affiliated to any party and blamed some teachers for misusing their authority.

Jinesh Parasram, trustee and owner of the school said, “The issue has been sorted out, it was a case of misuse of authority by some teachers who conducted the exercise in some classes on Tuesday without my knowledge. We returned the postcards to the parents, and they tore them up."

