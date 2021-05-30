Have a nationwide policy for class 12 exams, CM Thackeray urges PM

With students of class 12 restlessly awaiting the decision on conducting board exams, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to have a “nationwide policy” for the examinations.

“We have taken a decision for Class X examination, we are working out how to deal with Class XII examination,” Thackeray said.

“I will write to the Prime Minister... if needed I will speak to him on this issue... let us have a nationwide policy on the issue on how to deal with the situation,” he said.

The Maharashtra government has decided to give mass promotion to Class 10 students and the results will be declared in June based on the marks obtained by the students in Class IX exam and Class X internal exams.

“We will soon take a decision on the Class XII exam... but if it is similar in all states that would be better for all,” he said,

Thackeray also said that the state government has to rework strategies for education.

“We have Work-from-Home for offices... for over a year, students are working online... We have to work out some solutions in the future and harness all technologies available,” he said.