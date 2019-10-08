HC intervenes, allows setting up shacks on Goa beaches

In what could spell relief not only to over three hundred beach shacks operators as well as thousands of tourists who throng Goa’s beaches every day, the Bombay High Court in Goa on Monday, allowed the state government to set up shacks on Goa beaches.

The order by the high court’s division bench comprising of Justices Pradeep Nandrajog and Mahesh Sonak, follows a petition filed by the Goa government which challenged an order of the National Green Tribunal, which had debarred the tourism department from providing temporary licences to seasonal beach shack operations.

The order by the division bench was in view of the employment generated by the beach shack operations in the Goa.

“The tourist season having commenced in the state of Goa and keeping in view the large employment generated, we dispose of the petition staying the NGT order to the State of Goa,” the order said.

“We permit the state to implement the shack policy 2019-22. We would request the GCZMA to finalise for the state of Goa the Coastal Zone Management Plan as soon as possible and preferably by the date specified by the NGT,” he also said.

The shack policy 2019-22 permits setting up of 259 shacks in North Goa and 105 shacks on South Goan beaches.

“In the state of Goa since long, shacks have existed for decades and there is no evidence of adverse impact on the environment on account of the shacks. The shacks are erected with eco-friendly material such as wood, bamboo and palm leaves,” the order also said.

Last month, the NGT in its order had directed the state government against allotting licences for beach shacks, while lambasting the state authorities for failing to submit its Coastal Zone Management plan.