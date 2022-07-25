Mumbai: Heavy police deployment in Aarey colony, 2 held

Heavy police deployment in Mumbai's Aarey colony as protests grow against metro shed construction; 2 held

According to protesters, only residents are being allowed to enter the Aarey colony area

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Jul 25 2022, 15:08 ist
  • updated: Jul 25 2022, 15:13 ist
Protesters raise slogans against the construction of a a metro railway train car shed at the Aarey forest which locals call as 'Mumbai's Amazon', in Mumbai on July 24, 2022. Credit: AFP Photo

The Mumbai police on Monday beefed up deployment in the Aarey colony area and detained two protesters who reached the site despite being served notices under the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), an official said.

The police had on Sunday served notices under section 149 of the CrPC to Tabrez Sayyed and Jayesh Bhise prohibiting them from assembling unlawfully to protest the construction of the metro car shed in Aarey, the official from Vanrai police station said.

Also Read | Mumbai roads will be pothole-free in two years, says civic body; cement concretization works underway

The police deployment has been increased in the area, he said, adding that barricades have been put up and roads have either been closed or diverted. According to protesters, only residents are being allowed to enter the Aarey colony area and the police are intercepting people coming from outside.

A video of cutting and felling of trees in Aarey is being circulated by protesters on social media. The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) Undertaking has diverted a few buses plying on the route due to felling of trees, an official said.

Mumbai
Aarey Colony
Protests
Maharashtra
India News

