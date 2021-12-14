Helmets, hard disks: NCB ops uncover new ways of smuggling drugs

In a series of operations headed by the controversial Mumbai director Sameer Wankhede, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has unearthed new modus operandi for carrying drugs including concealing them in stethoscopes, microwave ovens, eatables, bangles and helmets — all marked to go out of India.

According to Wankhede, seven operations were undertaken between December 10 and 14 and a total 2.296 kg of Amphetamine, 3.906 kg of Opium and 2.525 kg of Zolpidem tablets were seized.

In the first operation, a team of NCB Mumbai seized 490 grams of Amphetamine at Andheri East concealed in a stethoscope. The consignment originated from Dongri and was destined for Australia. One Ivorian national has been arrested in this case and investigation is underway. In another operation at the same location, 3.906 kgs of Opium was found in a microwave oven, meant to go to Male, Maldives.

The team seized 2.525 kgs of Zolpidem tab in eatables and grocery items billed for US's Texas in a third operation while 941 grams of Amphetamine in cycling helmets and bangles for Australia was uncovered. The NCB team seized a total 848 grams of Amphetamine in hose pipes and tie boxes at Dongri to be smuggled out to Dubai, UAE and New Zealand.

On the basis of reliable information, another NCB team seized 17 grams of Amphetamine housed in a 1 TB Hard Disk meant to go to Switzerland.

