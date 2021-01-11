Hospital fire: Markets shut in Bhandara over bandh call

Hospital fire: Markets, shops shut in Bhandara over BJP's bandh call

BJP workers took out a bike rally in the Maharashtra district

PTI
PTI, Bhandara,
  • Jan 11 2021, 14:04 ist
  • updated: Jan 11 2021, 14:04 ist
Ten babies were killed in a maternity unit in Maharashtra early on January 9 when fire tore through a major hospital, a doctor said. Credit: AFP Photo

Markets and other commercial establishments in most parts of Bhandara remained closed on Monday in response to a bandh called the BJP to express anguish over the death of 10 infants in a fire at the district hospital.

BJP workers took out a bike rally in the Maharashtra district, appealing to people to keep their establishments closed and support the bandh.

Also read: Hospital fire: Maharashtra panel starts recording statements of staff

BJP MP from Bhandara, Sunil Mendhe, on Sunday said his party wanted either a judicial inquiry or a probe by a retired judge into the Saturday's incident in which 10 infants were killed in a blaze at the district hospital.

Medhe said they also want a compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the bereaved families.

Referring to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's visit to the hospital earlier on Sunday, the MP had said they expected that he would immediately suspend the civil surgeon, doctors and other staff and order a detailed inquiry, but nothing happened.

The BJP has taken a decision to call a bandh in Bhandara on Monday to draw the attention of the government, he said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Bhandara
Maharashtra
Uddhav Thackeray
Fire
BJP

What's Brewing

Telegram trolls WhatsApp's new policies, fans join in

Telegram trolls WhatsApp's new policies, fans join in

5 Bollywood stars who need to deliver a hit in 2021

5 Bollywood stars who need to deliver a hit in 2021

How Parler became a test of free speech

How Parler became a test of free speech

Global oil exporter Saudi Arabia launches car-free city

Global oil exporter Saudi Arabia launches car-free city

A string of solutions to end Delhi pollution

A string of solutions to end Delhi pollution

 