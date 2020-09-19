Hotel, restaurant players urge Maharashtra govt to extend tax waiver to 6 months

The Hotel and Restaurant Association of Western India (HRAWI) has urged the Maharashtra government to extend the property tax waiver for six months. The association also said that the three-month waiver announced by the BMC should have been granted to all hotels as well as restaurants for a six-month period during which they were asked to remain shut.

Hotels and restaurants are facing major cash crunch and the pandemic crises has brought the shutters down on many establishments and in such times, with the industry being on the verge of collapse, not just hotels but restaurants as well are hoping for complete waiver on taxes or levies for the duration of at least 12 months, it added.

"We are thankful to the Maharashtra government and the BMC for considering our plea and showing the industry the much-needed solidarity. It is nice to know that the state government cares and acknowledges the hospitality industry's contribution and support during the crises,” HRAWI president Gurbaxish Singh Kohli said. The HRAWI has consistently been making representations to the BMC to waive the property taxes for the entire industry for at least six months.

The industry is under major crises, facing a severe cash crunch and is one of the hardest hit among all sectors. "Even by the most conservative estimates, it will take nothing less than a year or a year and a half before businesses might see some recovery. Until then, we will require the Government's support and which it can offer to us in the form of tax and levy waivers. If nothing, the waivers will help reduce the burden in outgoings for hotels and restaurants which as mentioned earlier, have no income whatsoever, at present,” Kohli added.