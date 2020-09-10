How many mouths will you shut, my voice will echo far: Kangana Ranaut to Thackeray

A day after Mumbai’s civic authorities demolished portions of her office, actor Kangana Ranaut on Thursday again took on the Maharashtra government by castigating Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray for “misusing power” and declaring that her voice won’t be suppressed.

Ranaut, who found support from a section of the film fraternity and also some opprobrium, posted a series of tweets comparing the Shiv Sena-led Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to goons, terming the state government a “milavat sarkar” and recalling Marathi culture and pride.

On Wednesday, the day the actor returned to Mumbai from her home state Himachal Pradesh, the BMC demolished illegal alterations of her bungalow. The Bombay High Court stayed the demolition process and sought to know why the BMC entered the property when the owner was not present.

For latest updates on Kangana-BMC row, click here

The "Queen" star, whose comment likening Mumbai to Pakistan occupied Kashmir triggered a spat with the Shiv Sena, took a jibe at the NCP-Shiv Sena-Congress state government and said the ideology of the Shiv Sena had been compromised.

"The ideology on which Shri Bala Saheb Thackeray built Shiv Sena, today they have sold the ideology for power, becoming Sonia Sena from Shiv Sena. The goons who broke my house behind my back, do not call them a civic body. Don't insult the constitution."

Ranaut described Thackeray as a prime example of nepotism who is misusing power to suppress her voice.

"Your father's good deeds can give you wealth, but you have to earn respect, you will shut my mouth, but my voice will echo in a hundred millions after me, how many mouths will you shut?

"How many voices will you suppress? Till when you will run away from the truth, you are nothing but an example of dynasty," the 33-year-old actor wrote on Twitter.

The actor said the Shiv Sena made a “milavat sarkar” (mixed government) after the election and turned it into a “Sonia Sena”, alluding to the party’s alliance with the Congress.

Ranaut said she was touched to receive overwhelming support from her well-wishers from Maharashtra, who "condemned the hooliganism done by the government".

The actor said her fans across the world, including her home state Himachal Pradesh, were pained by the incident. She added that she also wants to assure them that she gets "love and respect" in the state.

"Many of my Marathi friends cried on the phone yesterday, some gave me many contacts for help, some were sending food to the house which I could not accept due to security protocols.

"Marathi culture and pride should not be hurt by Maharashtra government's shameful act," she added.

A complaint has been filed against the actor – who had also posted a video against Thackeray on Wednesday - for allegedly using foul language against the chief minister, an official said on Thursday.

Based on the complaint filed by a city-based advocate, a non-cognisable offence was registered at the Vikhroli police station.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Zone VII, Prashant Kadam said, "After registering an NC, we asked the complainant to approach court. No FIR was registered."

Many from the fraternity criticised the action of the BMC.

Actor Dia Mirza said she condemns the demolition of Ranaut’s office as well as the "harassment and abuse" that actor Rhea Chakraborty has been subjected to over the death of Sushant Singh Rajput.

"This is not about taking sides. This is about calling out what is unjust. Remember this could happen to you," Mirza said.

Chakraborty, who has been accused of abetting Rajput's suicide by his family and subjected to intense media scrutiny, was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on September 8.

"I condemn the demolition of Kangana’s office and I condemn the hounding and harassment of Rhea. Yes I can be against both these things," filmmaker Reema Kagti tweeted.

Actor Renuka Shahane, too, came out in support of Ranaut. Though she didn't like the "Manikarnika" actor's comment comparing Mumbai to PoK, she was "appalled" by the "revenge demolition" by BMC, she said.

"You do not have to stoop so low. @CMOMaharashtra please intervene. There is a pandemic we are dealing with. Do we need this unnecessary drama?" Shahane wrote.

Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit backed Ranaut for her decision to make a film on Kashmiri Pandits.

"She has expressed a desire to make a film on this huge tragedy and we are with her in this. I am sure this film will show the correct picture of our tragedy when it releases. This will be a slap on filmmakers who have mocked our tragedy. Thank you Kangana ji,” he said.

The Indian Motion Pictures Producers' Association (IMPPA) condemned the demolition but also reprimanded the actor.

IMPPA president T P Aggarwal said the action was neither "good for the government" nor for the "Queen" star.

"The action taken by the Maharashtra government or BMC is absolutely wrong and should be condemned," Aggarwal said in a statement.

He criticised the actor for calling the film industry a place for drug addicts, saying this will stop funds from coming to the industry.