I am whistleblower, but it appeared that I was being treated as an accused: Devendra Fadnavis

Hours after the Mumbai Police recorded his statement in a case involving unauthorised phone tapping, Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis said that he got the impression that he was being questioned as if he was an accused though he did the job of a whistleblower.

The Bandra Kurla Complex cyber police station had issued a notice to Fadnavis under section 160 CrPC, requiring attendance as a witness.

The Mumbai Police had initially asked him to appear at the Bandra Kurla Complex cyber police station, however, later changed its mind and went to the Sagar bungalow in Malabar Hill, the official residence of the Leader of Opposition.

Also Read: Maharashtra: BJP workers burn copies of police notice issued to Fadnavis in phone tapping case

“Initially, the police sent me a questionnaire.…now they have come (to record my statement)…from the line of questions, it gave me an impression whether I am being treated as an accused or co-accused,” Fadnavis told reporters after his questioning of over two-and-a-half-hours was through.

“As Leader of Opposition, I have privilege (not to share details from where I got the information)…but still I went ahead and decided to share details as a responsible citizen….in fact, I am the whistleblower and I should get protection under the Whistleblowers Protection Act,” he said.

Fadnavis, a former Chief Minister, who held the Home portfolio for five years, was asked to appear at the Bandra-Kurla Complex cyber police station under section 160 CrPC vis-a-vis a case registered under the Official Secrets Act, 1923 - vis-a-vis the transfers/posting scam.

However, later on Saturday evening, the Mumbai Police communicated to him that there was no need to come and instead cops would visit his official home, Sagar at Malabar Hill, to record his statement.

“The police team is with Fadnavis now,” said Lad.

In March, 2021, Fadnavis had exposed the transfers/postings scam during the tenure of the then Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.

“Instead of acting on the report over transfers/posting scam, the government has directed the Mumbai Police to register an FIR with the vindictive approach,” Fadnavis said.

With the Budget session of the Maharashtra Legislature currently underway - the development would have its echo on Monday.

It may be mentioned, the Maharashtra government had earlier told a Mumbai court that Fadnavis is a witness in the case registered over illegal phone tapping that allegedly took place when IPS officer Rashmi Shukla was Commissioner of the State Intelligence Department.

Shukla, an officer of 1988-batch of IPS, is currently on central deputation and posted in Hyderabad as the Additional Director General (South Zone) of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

In August, 2020, Shukla drafted a report indicating cash for transfers and promotions in Maharashtra Police which was forwarded by then director general of police Subodh Jaiswal to the then Additional Chief Secretary (home) and later Chief Secretary Sitaram Kunte to be shown to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

However, the Chief Minister passed on the report to the then Home Minister Anil Deshmukh and no action was taken.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: