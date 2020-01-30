If you build Ram temple, we will build Babri Masjid: Farhan Azmi to Uddhav Thackeray

In yet another embarrassment for the Maha Vikas Aghadi government, key ally Samajwadi Party leader Abu Asim Azmi's son Farhan challenged Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on the Ayodhya issue.

The Shiv Sena has announced that Uddhav would visit Ayodhya on 7 March on completion of his government's 100 days.

Uddhav leads the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress government which has several smaller allies like Samajwadi Party, Bahujan Vikas Aghadi and Prahar Janshakti Party.

Addressing a meeting at Radio Club at Colaba, called to oppose CAA-NRC-NPR, organised by Parcham Foundation and Hum Bharat ke Log, Farhan said: "You may think that this is a warning or whatever you may think. I am declaring that if Uddhav Thackeray ji is going to Ayodhya on 7 March, then even I would accompany him. I will invite my father to join us and other members of MVA, while he would build the Ram mandir, we will build Babri masjid there."

Azmi Senior, an MLA, however, has distanced away from his son's controversial statement.

"Farhan is not a member of the Samajwadi Party," he said.